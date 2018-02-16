Gautam Gulati, who emerged as the winner of the eighth season of the controversial show Bigg Boss, has scared fans by sharing a video of his on Instagram. The short clip seems to be a sneak peek of his role in an upcoming film.

The actor looks unrecognizable in the video as he portrays a mix of Heath Ledger and Jared Leto's Jokers from the Batman movies, and it isn't funny. With green hair and a painted face, the actor looks creepy.

The sneak peek has raised the curiosity among his fans about the movie, the title of which is yet to be announced.

Take a look at some of the responses on Gautam's post:

Recently, Gautam, who rose to popularity with the TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, was in the news when he made a strong comment on his return to the small screen, which didn't go down well with actor Kushal Tandon.

It all started when during the grand launch of Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar Gautam was asked about his upcoming film, which is shot majorly in London, and his plans to return to the small screen. The actor replied that TV was not his cup of tea anymore.

The statement didn't go down well with Kushal, who didn't waste a moment to slam Gautam on Twitter. Interestingly, Kushal was also on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

Kushal tweeted: "not my circus not my monkey ! Wel were did u come frm wr did u go ?U were not even a monkey of tv Respect the circus ! This show bizz is a circus and there are all sorts of animals ! Sum r tigers , horse , blah n monkey ! R u even dat ? #repect d medium !Mr London movie (sic)."

Gautam, who has a massive fan-base, has worked in some films, including Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri, since winning Bigg Boss 8.