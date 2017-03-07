Sometimes Bollywood celebrities take advantage of their star power and don't think about their organisers and managers. A similar incident recently took place, in which a popular actress was supposed to perform at an event in London, but refused to do so at the last minute and threw tantrums.

Also read: Check out Bollywood's worst dressed actresses of last week

One of the show's coordinators, Ronita Sharma Rekhi, posted an angry and frustrated note on Facebook. She wrote how and what exactly happened in London with the actress. According to the post, she was booked for an event and demanded her advance money and an extra business class flight ticket for her husband.

Ronita described the tantrums she threw and also spoke about the money that was spent on the actress' demands. Well, if you guys are wondering who this couple is, here's a hint. They got married last year and it is the actor's third marriage. Also, the duo has posted pictures of them enjoying their time in London.

Take a look at the FB post here:

Here are the photos of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in London:

London Loving ?#monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Let's go fasstttt ! London Calling❤ #monkeytravels #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:42pm PST