Deepika Padukone had some relationships – some rumoured, some public.

Not many are aware about Nihaar Pandya, Deepika's first boyfriend when she first came to Mumbai.

And Nihaar is now all set to feature in Kangana Ranaut's next film. According to the reports, Nihaar Pandya is essaying the role of Baji Rao the second (II) in the film.

Who is Nihaar, you may wonder?

Nihaar was a state-level runner in his school days, a budding cricketer who played for under 16 and under 19 Mumbai teams, a trained Kathak dancer and co-owner of Zoo Bar.

Thank you @munnasphotography @psstyles and @vijaypalande .. was a fun trip ? #FarmSeries A post shared by Nihaar Pandya (@nihaarpandya) on Mar 7, 2016 at 4:13am PST

Nihaar also made a guest appearance in Salman Khan's Marigold (20070 and featured in Himesh Reshammiya's I Love You Sayonee music video.

Nihaar also dated Gauahar Khan in the past.

In an exclusive interview with IndianExpress.com, Nihaar Pandya spoke about Deepika Padukone. He said: "Yes, we are very much in touch. It's nowhere close to the way it has been portrayed so far with reports suggesting that both of us are waiting to run each other down or anything. It's all very much on a friendly note.

But these days when you say friends people feel there is something more to it and we should check with the other person as well. Unfortunately with these relationships that I have been tagged, there is a wrong notion among people that I am wanting to be with an actress. That is not how we had planned it. And I would like to undo that, this year. I would now like my actions to speak louder than words."

Talking about Nihaar's upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut had met with an accident in Hyderabad on July 20 on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The actress was hit by a sword and suffered a deep cut on her forehead while shooting for a sword-fighting scene with co-star Nihaar Pandya. She was rushed to hospital.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni, is directed by Krish and penned by Baahubali storywriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

The movie is slated to release on April 27, 2018.