Emma Roberts often finds herself in the middle of controversies. This time, she seems to have landed right at the centre of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's split, as a source confirmed to to Us Weekly after The Blast broke the news earlier.

Also read: Jennifer Lawrence poses a threat for THIS star couple?

In recent news, The Blast reported that Rachel found text messages between Hayden and his Little Italy co-star, that she deemed inappropriate. It was what primarily led her to split with the Jumper actor even after being together for almost a decade.

Earlier in September, news of the couple splitting had been reported and sources had claimed to Us Weekly that it was mostly due to the amount of time they were spending apart. "She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto," claimed the source. "They've been on the outs for a couple of months."

Rachel and Hayden had met on the sets of their 2008 movie Jumper and while the movie didn't do that well, it definitely had sparked off their romance. They got engaged briefly after and had also called the engagement later in 2010.

The two reconciled three months later and Rachel gave birth to their daughter Briar Rose in 2014. Yet all flames seem to have died down as the insider added that "They are completely, officially done."

Two weeks before the news of Rachel and Hayden splitting broke out, sources told Us Weekly that The OC star and American Horror Story's Emma Roberts both attended 29Rooms opening night on September 7 in NYC. Two weeks before Us Weekly revealed the couple had split, Bilson and Roberts both attended 29Rooms opening night on September 7 in NYC.

They both arrived several hours apart, which has led to some confirmation that Rachel believed Hayden and Emma were involved in an inappropriate relationship, that must have blossomed on the sets of Little Italy.

If sources and speculations are true, then the situation is rather ironic considering Rachel and Hayden had also fallen for each other while shooting for a movie.

Emma on the other hand has been on and off with her beau and American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters for over four years now.

Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt. Happy 30th my love ❤️ A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Neither Rachel nor Hayden have addressed their split publicly, unlike other favourite celebrity couples – like Chris Pratt and Anna Farris, and Fergie and Josh Duhamel, who split this year and took to social media to speak about it.