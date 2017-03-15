With Mars being considered the most hospitable planet (apart from Earth of course) in the solar system, NASA has been working on kick-starting human colonisation programs. But that's not all, now Budweiser has plans to be the first company to brew beer on the Red Planet.

Also Read: Matt Damon was right! Potatoes can be grown on Mars [VIDEO]

The brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, launched an initiative called "Bud on Mars" on March 11, 2017 at the at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, a collectspace.com statement revealed.

The panel was moderated by actress Kate Mara, who had played an astronaut in the popular movie The Martian.

The brand plans to create a micro-gravity beer that can be brewed on the Red Planet.

"This takes the Budweiser experience to the future, where colonisation and socialisation might go," Valerie Toothman, Anheuser-Busch's Vice-President of Marketing Innovation, said during a panel discussion devoted to brewing beer on the Red Planet.

Budweiser will have to face various environmental challenges on the Red Planet due to the low atmospheric pressure that can turn the beer more bitter by spiking the salt content; turning it into a foamy slop, thedrum.com reported.

"A successful mission will include many key components, including the need to provide crew members with commodities that remind them of home. Popping the top on a cold Budweiser mid-mission could very well be one of those things " Clayton Anderson, a former astronaut who has been on two space missions and spent 152 days on the ISS told space.com.