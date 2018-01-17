Sajid Nadiadwala is known for launching amazing talent in Bollywood industry. He gave Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Heropanti, and later re-launched the career of Jacqueline Fernandez with Housefull.

This year he plans to launch two newcomers. While he has already made an announcement about Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan, who will be playing the protagonist in one of his upcoming projects, he is now launching producer Vijay Galani's daughter Hitika.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Hitika said: "I've know Sajid bhai since I was a kid. I practically grew up watching his films being made as my father and he are best friends and he has always treated me like his own daughter. Around five years ago, he joked that I'd become an actress and since then he's ensured I was prepping up for the big launch, always asking me if I was going for dance and acting lessons regularly."

Hitika is 20-year-old and has been grooming herself for the past 1.5 years. She confirmed to the Mirror: "It's not the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. This is another film."

According to Mumbai Mirror, Hitika graduated in Economics from a Mumbai college four months ago. She's trained in Kathak, learnt freestyle and hip-hop dance forms, and has also undergone several acting workshops alongside studies.

Mirror reported quoting her: "Sajid bhai is already treating me like a professional actor. And my father, who was hesitant earlier eventually gave in knowing it was inevitable and has been really supportive.

"Growing up, I binged on all Kareena movies and even while I've been training I tried to think like she would because her journey has always had the biggest impact on my life."