"Happy Bhag Jayegi" starring Abhay Deol and Diana Penty which was released last year is all set for its sequel, titled Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns.

And guess who joined the team? It's none other than Diana Penty.

Sonakshi took to social media to make the big announcement. She said, "Its one big HAPPY family!!! Cant wait to kickstart this journey ⭐️ @aanandlrai@dianapenty #mudassaraziz#happybhaagjayegireturns"

Produced by Anand L. Rai, the sequel will be directed by Mudassar Aziz (who directed the first film). The film will also star Punjabi singer and actor, Jassi Gill. The first film had three male actors, let's wait and see what's in store for the sequel!

"Happy Bhag Jayegi" was a romantic comedy and revolves around Diana aka Happy, who flees from her marriage and accidentally reaches Lahore, Pakistan, where she meets Abhay's character. The drama then unfolds, leaving the viewers in splits.

Diana had grabbed a lot of attention in her debut film "Cocktail" (2012), which had A-listed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Although the actress had been away from the big screen after "Cocktail," she managed to impress the viewers with her performance in "Happy Bhag Jayegi." The film also featured Ali Fazal, Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra in important roles.

Diana was last seen in Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central, while Sonakshi Sinha was seen in Noor and is currently doing the reality show, Om Shanti Om, along with Baba Ramdev, Shekhar Ravijani & Kanika Kapoor.