This actress who has just tasted some box-office glory with her recent release took to her social media to vent out her aggression.

Guess who? Well, it's Richa Chadha.

Yes, the Fukrey Returns actress wrote on Facebook: "Actors get blamed for behaving badly. Truth be told, many times people don't respect boundaries. If a regular person is rushing to catch a flight, would you block their path and demand a selfie? If you do that, would you be surprised if they slap you? This happened to me this morning, as I was pushing a trolley. People need to understand the difference between being a public person and being public property."

She also wrote on Twitter apologising: "Dear teenager,am sorry I snapped at you. In all honesty, when someone's rushing to catch a flight, it's not right to block their way and demand a selfie." [sic.]

Dear teenager,am sorry I snapped at you. In all honesty, when someone’s rushing to catch a flight, it’s not right to block their way and demand a selfie. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 27, 2017

That's very sweet of you Richa. Whatever said and done, she has a point.

Coming to her professional front, Richa Chadha was seen in Jia aur Jia also starring Kalki Koechlin which tanked at the box office and Fukrey Returns where she plays Bholi Punjaban.

Richa was seen gracing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception last night in Mumbai in a Manish Malhotra outfit.

Richa has always been vocal about societal issues. "If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I'll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will. Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?" Richa had said in an interview with PTI.