We all know how "thick" Twinkle Khanna and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Suzzane Khan are. And no prizes for guessing that Twinkle will naturally come out in support of her friend.

Hrithik Roshan had a few days posted his official statement on social media over the controversy that also involves Kangana Ranaut. Twinkle Khanna responded on Saturday, October 7: "Godspeed my friend @iHrithik [sic.]"

Apart from Twinkle, actor Kunal Kapoor also tweeted, saying: "Between all the mudslinging and lies, thr is only 1 truth. Good to c it put out thr, and in such a dignified way. [sic.]"

Kunal has been retweeting and sharing articles in favour of Hrithik Roshan.

Clearly, B-Town celebrities have started picking their sides. Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Yami Gautam and producer Ritesh Sidhwani also "liked" Hrithik's open letter on Instagram.

Each one of them has a connection to Hrithik and it is understandable if they are taking his side.

But the question is: Will they speak on this topic in public?

We have to wait to see what Akshay Kumar has to say on this issue.

Between all the mudslinging and lies, thr is only 1 truth. Good to c it put out thr, and in such a dignified way. https://t.co/vJlrxSroEB — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 5, 2017

In the latest development, Kangana has attacked Salman Khan and has called him "crazy and weird."

She has also taken a dig at Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri's breakup, hinting that Hrithik was the reason why the two parted ways.