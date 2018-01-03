Shahid Kapoor's adorable daughter Misha Kapoor playing hide-and-seek with her mother Mira Rajput is going viral. Check out her video:

We also got our hands on another video where Misha 'Meows' when she was asked what's on her t-shirt. How cute is this little princess! Watch her as fans get to hear the little doll for the first time.

Talking about Misha in an interview, Mira said: "I think I am much better than I used to be (smiles). I am quite used to the paparazzi, because these days, they are literally everywhere, regardless of whether I am going to the gym, taking Misha (their daughter) to her playschool, or just running some errands. I think that's something one has to deal with because it's the reality."

She also spoke about how Shahid Kapoor is as a father. "Shahid's relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that's great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger," she said.

Mira Rajput grabbed headlines when she said that Misha is not a puppy as she talked about working moms on the occasion of International Women's Day.