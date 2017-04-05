Have you ever wondered how much Fast & Furious franchise would have spent in damages caused by high profile car chase scenes? In the last instalment, we have seen Dominic Torreto played by Vin Diesel driving an ultra limited Lykan Hypersport by W Motors, from one sky scraper to another in Dubai before it gets destroyed.

According to insurance company InsuretheGap.com, the cost in damages would run up to the tune of $514 million so far. From the first instalment The Fast and the Furious released in 2001 to the last one Furious 7 in 2015, the franchise has made a short work of 169 cars while 142 cars were totalled. In addition, 37 special vehicles including bespoke cars, race cars, buses, trains, motorcycles, planes and military vehicles were also destroyed.

Apart from cars, the franchise has damaged 53 buildings and destroyed 31 buildings culminating in Furious 7, with Torreto's house being blown up, a car park collapse, and an unbelievable Abu Dhabi skyscraper chase scene.

Surprisingly, Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw, caused the most damage even though he only played a major role in Furious 7. A $3.4 million Lykan Hypersport is the most expensive car destroyed by Vin Diesel's character in the last instalment. The ultra rare hyper car is limited to just 7 units worldwide.

After the release of The Fate of the Furious on April 14, the list is expected to touch a new high as the trailer shows high-octane stunt scenes involving several exotic cars. In the latest edition, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham will go up against the villain team led by Charlize Theron at even more exotic locales like New York, Iceland, and Cuba.

Source: InsuretheGap.com