Pep Guardiola is ready to go head to head with Jose Mourinho for the signing of a talented midfielder from La Liga in the January transfer window.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are never short of cash when it comes to buying new players and while January might not traditionally be the window when high-profile signings are made, if an opportunity arises, both clubs can be expected to make a move.

Pep Guardiola is in need of an extra body in midfield after Ilkay Gundogan suffered another unfortunate season-ending injury, while Jose Mourinho could dip into the January market if Morgan Schneiderlin leaves the club.

Both City and United have identified the same player as the perfect candidate to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, with that being Ivan Rakitic.

Recent reports have linked Rakitic with a move away from Barcelona, with the two Manchester clubs from the English Premier League making their interest in the player known. Rakitic was left out of Barcelona's squad against Villarreal on Sunday due to "technical reasons," which only heightened the feeling that the midfielder could leave the Camp Nou in January.

Rakitic has not featured for Barcelona in the La Liga since the El Clasico in early December, with Croatian media outlets claiming the 28-year-old is on his way out of the club. Luis Enrique, the Barcelona manager, though, moved to play down the reports.

"Information which comes out in the media is not even 25 per cent reliable, whether it's Croatian, Spanish or English," Luis Enrique told reporters after Barca's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

"[Rakitic exit rumours] have nothing to do with him not being in the squad. It's my job to pick squads and to name teams."

According to Jutarnji List, a Croatian newspaper, Manchester City is set to win the battle for Rakitic, with Guardiola desperate to add the midfielder following the loss of Gundogan. The Daily Star reports the transfer fee that City will pay Barcelona for Rakitic will be £42million, with Guardiola's relationship with Barcelona set to give his club the upper hand over Manchester United.