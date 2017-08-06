Right behind Wonder Woman as the second highest grossing movie this summer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was a huge success. Holding the first position at the box office for weeks, the film managed to keep fans engaged until DCEU washed them over.

However, this hasn't stopped director James Gunn from beginning work on the third sequel in the series. The stars of GotG will reprise their roles in Avengers: Infinity War and their first sneak peek appeared in the trailer released at D23 and San Diego Comic-Con. While it is revealed that Thor and the Guardians will have a connection in the Avengers movie, Gunn lets fans in on the story of Guardians beyond Infinity War.

Talking to Collider, the director formally announced that the third film will be titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and hinted that the original team of Guardians that were introduced in the post credits scene of Guardian 2 might probably join the third movie.

"There's always discussion with Ravagers — it would be The Ravagers. It's always a possibility. I would be excited," he explained.

It was hinted during the promotions of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 that Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone would play a crucial part in the future of MCU. It wouldn't be shocking if the cinematic universe might consider having a separate space for The Ravagers.

With The Ravagers presence evident in the Marvel future's timeline, Gunn hinted that Marvel is putting a lot of stuff together for a memorable part 3.

"The truth is, the first movie is the first act, the second movie is the second act, and the third movie is the third act so I'm tying a lot of stuff together in the third film. We get a lot of answers on a lot of different things, so doing that in an elegant way takes a little bit of grace and elegance. It's more challenging in that respect writing the third movie than the second movie," he revealed.

Apart from talking to the website, the Marvel director also hosted an AMA on Facebook where he confessed that if he had an opportunity to deal with a certain plot in the previous Guardians movies, he would want to rework on the villain's storyline.

"There is some messy villain plot stuff in the first movie I'd like to deal with again. There was a committee working for Marvel at the time (now defunct) who had a lot of input, and that was primarily where it ended up. It just got a little messy," he told fans.

He also revealed that Vol 3 would be the end of a few stories. "The current iterations of the Guardians team would probably only be in the first three from the series, as Vol. 3 is the end of a few stories I've been setting up for a few years," he shared.

Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on May 4, 2018.