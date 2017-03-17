It is now a known fact that Guardian of the Galaxy will have an important crossover with the Avengers: Infinity War. But minimal details have been revealed about the two worlds clashing. With James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 releasing soon, the director is teasing fans as he delves into a few spoilers of the movie.

When Complex interviewed the Belko Experiment director about the Guardians' role in the movie, he did not delve deep into the spoilers but teased fans about Guardians' role lengths.

Also Read: Avengers Infinity War: Did Chris Evans just confirm that he will no longer play Captain America?

He said: "You know listen, I don't think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie, but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they're a part of Thanos' stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that."

Fans know that both Gamora and Nebula have a history with Thanos. Whereas Drax seeks revenge for his family's murder so there is a reason for the Guardians' team to get involved in the war. The Guardians are aware that the Infinity Stones and Star-Lord originally hail from Earth.

Also Read: From Wonder Woman, Transformers to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, 10 new movie trailers released this week [VIDEOS]

As part of the interview, Gunn also revealed that the Guardians will return for a third sequel, however, the indie director may not lead the project. "There will be a Guardians 3, that's for sure. We're trying to figure it out. I'm trying to figure out what I want to do really, that's all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I'm going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I'm just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 releases on May 5 and the team will reprise their role for Avengers: Infinity War scheduled to release on May 4, 2018.