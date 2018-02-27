Clerks director Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack Close
Chris Pratt could be the hero of Guardians Of The Galaxy, but director James Gunn had to take up that role in real life. When the lead cast member of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom became the target of several social media users, the filmmaker jumped to his defense on Twitter.

It all began with a tweet by Clerks director Kevin Smith about his health condition. The 47-year-old filmmaker informed his followers that he had suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a California hospital on Monday, February 26. 

When Pratt heard about Smith's illness, he decided to send him prayers and thoughts through Twitter. The 38-year-old actor tweeted that he believes in the "healing power of prayer" and added that he would be praying for the director's recovery. He also asked his followers to join in.

"Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks... Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I'm tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I'd be inspired," he wrote on Twitter.

However, many social media users were not happy with his "prayer" tweet. They compared him to the politicians who sent their "prayers and thoughts" to the victims of the recent Florida School Shooting.

"Prayer does nothing. Only doctors and nurses and how healthy he is will save Smith. Sending him encouragement might boost his mood and aid in the healing process," a Twitter user wrote.

"Wise up! He's in hospital, science is the best place for him, diet change and exercise. Not random thoughts by you or anyone else," tweeted another.

Director James Gunn (L) and star Chris Pratt accept the award for best action movie for Guardians of the Galaxy.Reuters

After reading all the criticism against the Guardians Of The Galaxy star, director James Gunn took to Twitter to defend him. He said that there is "nothing wrong" with sending positive thoughts and prayers.

"But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it's empty. If you're offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty," he tweeted.

The filmmaker then said "prayers alone will not change the world. But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do."

He also said prayers can be an acknowledgment to sick and helpless people. So, he will always appreciate those who send prayers and thoughts to them.

