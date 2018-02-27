Chris Pratt could be the hero of Guardians Of The Galaxy, but director James Gunn had to take up that role in real life. When the lead cast member of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom became the target of several social media users, the filmmaker jumped to his defense on Twitter.

It all began with a tweet by Clerks director Kevin Smith about his health condition. The 47-year-old filmmaker informed his followers that he had suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a California hospital on Monday, February 26.

When Pratt heard about Smith's illness, he decided to send him prayers and thoughts through Twitter. The 38-year-old actor tweeted that he believes in the "healing power of prayer" and added that he would be praying for the director's recovery. He also asked his followers to join in.

"Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks... Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I'm tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I'd be inspired," he wrote on Twitter.

However, many social media users were not happy with his "prayer" tweet. They compared him to the politicians who sent their "prayers and thoughts" to the victims of the recent Florida School Shooting.

"Prayer does nothing. Only doctors and nurses and how healthy he is will save Smith. Sending him encouragement might boost his mood and aid in the healing process," a Twitter user wrote.

"Wise up! He's in hospital, science is the best place for him, diet change and exercise. Not random thoughts by you or anyone else," tweeted another.

After reading all the criticism against the Guardians Of The Galaxy star, director James Gunn took to Twitter to defend him. He said that there is "nothing wrong" with sending positive thoughts and prayers.

"But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it's empty. If you're offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty," he tweeted.

The filmmaker then said "prayers alone will not change the world. But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do."

He also said prayers can be an acknowledgment to sick and helpless people. So, he will always appreciate those who send prayers and thoughts to them.

Check his complete tweets below:

So I just read Chris Pratt’s tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he’d pray. I think people misunderstand the backlash against “thoughts & prayers.” (thread) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

2 There is nothing wrong with sending someone positive thoughts & prayers. But when this is coupled with inaction when action will benefit the situation, it’s empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

3 If you’re offering Parkland shooting survivors prayers, but are unwilling to deal with the problems of gun violence in this country in a practical way, those prayers are empty. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

4 And if you’re going to offer prayers to the folks suffering in Puerto Rico, you might consider adding a link for a donation or calling on your representatives to take action, in addition to those prayers. Prayers alone will not change the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

5 But no one expects Chris Pratt to shoulder doctors out of the way and perform heart surgery on Kevin Smith. Nor does Kevin need Chris to pay his medical bills. So I think his prayers are appreciated, and about all he can do. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

6 I’m not tweeting this to defend Chris - he’s a big boy and can take care of himself. But for me, personally, prayer and meditation are great boons to my life and help me navigate my way through this world, and I don’t want to dissuade others who find those things useful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

7 I honestly would not be doing what I’m doing in either my career, or in speaking out on political matters, if I wasn’t led there through prayers and meditation. I feel lucky to have these tools. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018

8 I don’t think that means YOU need to pray. I don’t. There are many ways to navigate this life. Mine is only one of them. Prayer isn’t for everyone but, in the face of helplessness, it’s often meant as a acknowledgement that one cares (and we all care about @ThatKevinSmith). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 26 February 2018