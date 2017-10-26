Guardian GT: An industrial dual-armed robot

The Guardian GT is a robot that needs a human operator unlike most industrial robots.Its arms are kinematically equivalent, meaning they are in the same ratio as a real human, this means the operator will not require any training and can work it intuitively. It can lift over 220 kg and its arms have a reach of 7 feet. Its makers say that it can be used in disaster relief situations. Using force feedback, operators can feel something when the robotic arms touch it, this allows for enhanced dexterity.