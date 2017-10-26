The Guardian GT is a robot that needs a human operator unlike most industrial robots.Its arms are kinematically equivalent, meaning they are in the same ratio as a real human, this means the operator will not require any training and can work it intuitively. It can lift over 220 kg and its arms have a reach of 7 feet. Its makers say that it can be used in disaster relief situations. Using force feedback, operators can feel something when the robotic arms touch it, this allows for enhanced dexterity.
Guardian GT: An industrial dual-armed robot
- October 26, 2017 13:29 IST
