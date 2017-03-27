Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just revealed that there is a best Marvel trailer of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has announced some of the great films this year including Spider-Man spin-off, Venom, Deadpool 2 and more.

In a recent Twitter conversation, the director revealed the name of the best Marvel trailer that he had watched. These days either the fans are praising him all over for The Belko Experiment or he is flooded with questions in regard to Guardian of the Galaxy 2.

Meanwhile, a fan has been curious on a different level as he asked whether Gunn has seen the trailer of Thor: Ragnarok. And, his answer was completely priceless. Gunn simply responded, "Yes. It might be the best @MarvelStudios trailer ever." It is not confirmed yet whether the fans are going to witness any new trailer of Thor very soon. As the movie is going to hit theatres in the first week of November, so it might not be much longer that the fans have to wait for the trailer.

In the movie, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer. He finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok will feature Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Sir Anthony Hopkins, Odin. Apart from that, the film will also star Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as hero Valkyrie and Karl Urban as Skurge.