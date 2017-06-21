Rockstar Games eventually rolled out the highly-anticipated Gunrunning update in GTA Online last week. Now, the prolific YouTuber MrBossFTW (aka Ross) has shed some light on the eight unreleased vehicles and their secret details in his latest gameplay video for GTA 5.

Ross walks us through the hidden customisable features for these eight unreleased cars in GTA Online. All these hidden details were reportedly unearthed by the YouTuber while performing car customisations at the Los Santos Customs shop in the game.

Wheel Customisation

Ocelot XA-21 Supercar

The wheels of the Ocelot include a customisable cap or hub, which changes its colours according to the primary colour of the car. The rest of the wheel retains its default or stock colour, which can only be modified through the iFruit app. For instance, you can change the inner portion of the spokes on the wheel in line with the car's primary colour.

Dewbauchee Vagner

The Vagner's default wheels can be changed via the iFruit app unlike the Ocelot, which can only be customised. Additionally, you could change or customise the wheel colour through the LSC shop as per your taste.

Lamborghini Countach, Torrero and Cheetah Classic

The wheels on the Lamborghini Countach or Pegassi Torero cannot be changed like the Infernus Classic. The Cheetah Classic and the Ocelot Ardent also do not have any wheel customisation options as you cannot change its default or stock wheels.

The Night Shark, the Insurgent and Technical Custom

The Night Shark's wheels can be customised or changed as per your liking while the Insurgent Custom and the Technical Custom cannot have their wheels changed or the rims coloured.

Pop-up headlights

Some of the classic vehicles like the Pegassi Torero come with awesome pop-up headlights, which can also be seen on the Turismo and the Infernus Classic. The Torero, the Cheetah Classic, and the Ardent come with this visually-appealing feature.

Elongated License Plate

The Ocelot Ardent equips an elongated license plate on the front, especially when compared to its rear license plate. It can also fire miniguns or 7.63 rounds from the front like in the latest James Bond movie 'Spectre'.

It must be noted that the Ardent cannot run underwater and it will easily drown as it's not an amphibian or an aquatic car.

The Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is one of the first supercars that are expected to arrive as part of the upcoming updates to the Gunrunning DLC in GTA Online.

It is one of the few supercars with four different types of paint job options, including primary colour, secondary colour, trim colour and accent colour. The only other car to include this unique feature is the X80 Proto.

On the downside, the Vagner could face some problems with the broken downforce feature in the game. Rockstar Games is expected to fix this issue, before releasing the Vagner into GTA Online.

The Vagner is based on the Aston Martin's newest hybrid car known as the Valkyrie. The Vagner gets its name from the author of the classical composition 'Ride of the Valkyrie'.

Other Hidden Details

The Torero is based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach.

The Night Shark, the Insurgent Custom and the Technical Custom are capable of towing the anti-aircraft trailer. As this is a hidden feature, it will only unlock once you have completed the online missions involving these new vehicles.

Check out the leaked vehicle descriptions for each of these unreleased cars in GTA Online, in Ross intriguing gameplay video (below):