The popular Online version of Grand Theft Auto aka GTA Online has now been updated with the Dewbauchee Specter sports car and the new Collection Time adversary mode. The latest enhancements are now live.

The new DLCs will let players unlock new/exclusive features. The first of these DLCs, Dewbauchee Specter, is a two-door sports car.

"This two-door Sports coupé is at its heart the gold standard for exclusivity, and Benny is on hand to strip it down to its core before reassembling it as a lightweight, super-customizable beast. Strike while the iron's hot to take advantage of 25% off Benny's Upgrades and the Executive Upgrade that brings Benny's workshop right into your own garage, now through January 30", states an official Rockstar statement.

For the other DLC, a Collection Time adversary mode, players are required to form teams of two-four players to steal and hoard points in a given time period. Each player starts out with one point in the form of a money bag; once killed the bag will drop and be up for grabs for whoever can reach it first. The team holding the most bags when the clock runs out wins.

The Collection Time adversary mode also introduces as many as 7 new maps. Rockstar states that the best time to check out this mode is between now and Monday, January 30 as Double GTA money and RPs can be easily pocketed.

The bonuses applicable to players, playing the Collection Time mode on January 30, includes double GTA money along with RP on biker clubhouse contracts and special vehicle work, plus wide-ranging vehicle discounts.

Along with the above, GTA gamers can also have a finger in the festive additions pie: