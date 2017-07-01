The Goods and Services Tax (GST) formally launched on July 1, which is meant to be the biggest indirect tax reform in India since Independence, has lowered the taxes on many essential goods like those of mineral water and insulin. However, a few categories of goods and services have also become dearer.
GST rollout: Here are 10 categories of goods that are now cheaper under new taxation
Here are 10 categories of goods that now cost more
Eatables
1) Paneer
2) Cornflakes
3) Coffee
4) Ghee
5) Biscuits
6) Chewing gum
7) Ice-cream
8) Tea
9) Chocolates
10) Spices
Medicines
1) Ayurvedic and other alternative medicines
Metal
1) Gold
Hotels, restaurants and travel
1) Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 7,500
2) Fine-dining restaurants
3) Restaurants inside five-star hotels
Entertainment
1) Movie tickets above Rs 100
2) Concerts
3) IPL matches
Clothes
1) Clothes above Rs 1,000
Toiletries
1) Shampoos
2) Perfumes
Electronic appliances
1) Air-conditioner
2) Fridge
3) Washing machine
4) Television
5) Smartphones
6) Laptops
7) Desktops
Automobiles
1) Two-wheelers with engine capacity of more than 350 cc
2) Small and mid-size cars
3) SUVs
Banking services
1) Insurance premiums
2) Banking charges
3) Credit card bill