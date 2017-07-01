The Goods and Services Tax (GST) formally launched on July 1, which is meant to be the biggest indirect tax reform in India since Independence, has lowered the taxes on many essential goods like those of mineral water and insulin. However, a few categories of goods and services have also become dearer.

GST rollout: Here are 10 categories of goods that are now cheaper under new taxation

Here are 10 categories of goods that now cost more

Eatables

1) Paneer

2) Cornflakes

3) Coffee

4) Ghee

5) Biscuits

6) Chewing gum

7) Ice-cream

8) Tea

9) Chocolates

10) Spices

Medicines

1) Ayurvedic and other alternative medicines

Metal

1) Gold

Hotels, restaurants and travel

1) Hotels with room tariffs above Rs 7,500

2) Fine-dining restaurants

3) Restaurants inside five-star hotels

Entertainment

1) Movie tickets above Rs 100

2) Concerts

3) IPL matches

Clothes

1) Clothes above Rs 1,000

Toiletries

1) Shampoos

2) Perfumes

Electronic appliances

1) Air-conditioner

2) Fridge

3) Washing machine

4) Television

5) Smartphones

6) Laptops

7) Desktops

Automobiles

1) Two-wheelers with engine capacity of more than 350 cc

2) Small and mid-size cars

3) SUVs

Banking services

1) Insurance premiums

2) Banking charges

3) Credit card bill