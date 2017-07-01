The Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest indirect tax reform since Independence, was launched at midnight by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Hall of the Parliament in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee.

Here's a comprehensive list of 10 goods which will cost you less starting today:

Food Items

1) Milk powder

2) Curd

3) Wheat

4) Rice

5) Flour

6) Groundnut oil, Sunflower oil, Coconut oil and Mustard oil

7) Sugar and sugar confectionery

8) Fruits and vegetables

9) Spaghetti, macaroni and noodles

10) Mineral water

Household goods

1) Spoons

2) Forks

3) Ladles

4) Skimmers

5) Cake servers

6) Fish knives

7) Tongs

Toiletries

1) Bathing soap

2) Hair oil

3) Detergent powder

4) Soap

5) Tissue papers

6) Napkins

7) Toothpaste

8) Tooth powder

9) Hair oil

Fuel and appliances

1) Coal

2) Kerosene

3) LPG domestic

4) Matchsticks

5) Candles

6) LPG stove

Stationery

1) Notebooks

2) Picture, drawing and colouring books

3) Carbon paper

4) Printers

5) School bag

6) Exercise books

7) Parchment paper

8) Graph paper

9) Pens

10) All types of paper

Healthcare

1) Insulin

2) X-ray films for medical use

3) Glasses for corrective spectacles

4) Medicines for diabetes, cancer

5) Diagnostic kits

Clothes

1) Silk

2) Woollen fabrics

3) Khadi yarn

4) Footwear below Rs 500

5) Apparel up to Rs 1,000

Entertainment

Movie tickets less than Rs 100

Travel and Hotels

1) Economy-class air tickets

2) Hotels with tariff below Rs 7,500

Miscellaneous

1) Diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP

2) Tractor rear tyres and tubes

3) Electric transformers

4) Luxury cars, motorcycles, scooters, bikes and helmets

5) Cement and fly ash bricks and blocks