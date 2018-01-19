The Goods and Services Tax (GST) panel in its 25th meeting on Thursday, January 18, decided to reduce the tax rate on 29 items and 54 services. The new rates would be effective from January 25.

The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also decided to simplify the GST return filing process for businesses.

The government slashed rates on 20-litre packaged drinking water, biodiesel, diamonds and precious stones, sugar candies, tailoring services, amusement parks and low-cost housing construction services.

Here are the main takeaways from GST council decisions: