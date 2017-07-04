GST effect on cars and two-wheelers Close

Following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST)-- India's biggest ever tax reform since its independence - it's time to get on the gravy train as the country's leading automaker has now revealed the complete price list of its car range. A cursory glance indicates the prices of most of its offerings have come down by up to 3 percent.

Under the GST, small cars and SUVs attract a lower tax rate compared to the previous tax regimes. Already, carmakers in the country had been forced to offer steep price cuts across their model range to woo their customers before the GST kicked in.

Maruti Suzuki Popular cars
Maruti Suzuki's popular carsMaruti Suzuki

For the complete listing, check out how the GST has brought joy and cheer amongst buyers with the new pricing of Maruti Suzuki's popular models like Swift, new Dzire, Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis and more.

Maruti Suzuki model GST price (Rs.) Impact
Alto 800 2.45 lakh - 3.24 lakh Price dropped
Alto K10 3.29 lakh - 4.15 lakh No change
Wagon R 4.14 lakh - 5.34 lakh Price went up
Celerio 4.03 lakh- 5.23 lakh No change
Swift 4.79 lakh-7.46 lakh Price dropped
Dzire 5.42 lakh – 9.39 lakh Price dropped
Ertiga 6.15 lakh – 8.63 lakh (Petrol) Price dropped
8.56 lakh - 10.44 lakh (Diesel) Price went up
Vitara Brezza 7.23 lakh- 9.69 lakh Price dropped
-- Maruti Suzuki Nexa models -- ---
Models Price (Rs.) --
S-Cross 7.94 lakh –11.66 lakh Price dropped
Baleno 5.26 lakh- 8.42 lakh Price dropped
Ciaz 7.65 lakh – 10.41 lakh (Petrol) Price droppedPrice went up
9.42 lakh– 11.44 lakh (Diesel)
Ignis 4.56 lakh -7.54 lakh Price dropped
