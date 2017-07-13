Post Good and Services Tax (GST) implementation in India, automakers were trying to woo customers with tempting discounts. Majority of the vehicle segment saw a slash in tax rate leading to a significant price drop.

For two-wheeler industry, GST is a mixed bag. The tax rate of the scooters and bikes with less than 350cc engine capacity attract 28 percent of tax while two-wheelers above 350cc engine get an additional cess of three percent, making the latter slightly expensive than the previous tax incidence.

Here's a company wise low down on the revised price lists:

Bajaj Auto

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has reduced prices of its two wheelers by up to Rs 4,500. The price cut depends on the model and the state where the motorcycle is purchased. While most of Bajaj's offerings saw a drop in their prices, Dominar 400, has witnessed a hike as it carries an engine above 350cc. The non-ABS version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs. 1,41,054 while the ABS variant of the model comes with a price tag of Rs. 155,215 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has reduced prices of its mass models by up to Rs 1,800 to pass on GST benefits to its customers. The quantum of reduction ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 1,800. The price reduction is applicable for popular models such as the Passion, Splendour, Glamour and others.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

While migrating to GST structure, Japanese motorcycle maker Honda has reduced prices of its popular under 350cc two wheelers such as the Activa range, Shine, Unicorn and others by up to Rs. 5,500. The new prices depend on the model and the state where it's purchased.

TVS Motor Company

Chennai based TVS has reduced prices of its models by up to Rs 4,150 post GST. "The price reduction is in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs 4,150 depending on each state," a company statement said.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield sells bikes under and over 350cc segments and hence price of some models have gone up while rest saw a marginal decline. The Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models with 350cc engine get a priced cut of up to Rs 2,211. On the other hand, the same model with 500cc engine and Himalayan has seen a Rs 2,717 mark-up.

KTM

Ex-showroom prices of KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and RC 200 have been reduced by up to Rs 8,600 post-GST. The prices of 390 Duke and RC 390 have now gone up by Rs 5,900. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

With the GST norms in place, prices of Suzuki bikes are down by 2 percent for models with less than 350cc power. While the company hasn't announced its post-GST prices yet, the price cut is applicable for models such as Let's and Access 125 scooters, as well as the Hayate, Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles.

India Yamaha Motor

The newly launched FZ25 saw the biggest price cut with a reduction of Rs 1,050. The R15 range has seen a GST price cut of about Rs 1000, bringing the price down to Rs 1,18,838. Most popular model from Yamaha's stable, the Fascino has seen a price drop of about Rs 400. The Saluto and SZ are also now marginally cheaper after the implementation of GST.