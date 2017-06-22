UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of American motorcycle maker UM Motorcycles, has slashed the prices of its cruiser motorcycles in India to pass on the benefits of Good and Service Tax (GST) to its customers. UM India currently sells Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S.

The prices of UM offerings in India have been reduced by up to Rs. 5,700 with immediate effect. Currently, the Renegade Commando costs Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes with a price tag of Rs 1.57 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Under the new GST regime, the taxes of motorcycle are expected to come down in most states. The two-wheelers are expected to attract a tax rate of 28 percent with the roll out of GST from July 1, as opposed to the previous 30 percent. The two-wheeler makers like Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto have also cut prices in the light of new tax regime.

UM Motorcycles updated its cruiser motorcycles in India recently. The latest version of the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S are BS-IV compliant. In addition to that, the cruisers also get fuel injection engines.

Both Renegade Commando and Sport S are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

The American motorcycle manufacturer, headquartered in Miami, kick-started its India operations at the Auto Expo 2016 in association with Lohia Auto. UM is expected to launch the third model, Renegade Classic, in India sometime this year.