Italian motorcycle maker Ducati revised the prices of its entire range in India following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout. While prices of some Ducati models dropped, others have gone up.

Ducati Hypermotard 939, Ducati XDiavel, Ducati XDiavel S and Ducati 959 Panigale prices went down. On the other hand, Ducati Monster 1200S, Monster 1200, Scrambler Icon and Ducati Multistrada 950 witnessed an increase in prices.

Ducati's Multistrada 950 is now priced at Rs 12,82,000 while the Multistrada 1200 price went up to Rs 17,51,000-- an increase of Rs 60,000. Multistrada Enduro also saw a jump by Rs 61,000 as well as the Scrambler Icon which increased by Rs 26,000.

With the latest revisions, the XDiavel prices dropped to Rs 16,60,000, while the XDiavel S has been priced at Rs 19, 30,000 with a price cut of Rs 18,000. The Ducati 959 Panigale will now cost Rs 14, 58,000. (All prices ex-showroom).

Bologna-based Italian motorcycle maker's 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, which made its entry into the market recently, is priced at Rs 59.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: CarandBike