The next important launch from Tata Motors is compact SUV Nexon. The homegrown carmaker is currently conducting final testing of its compact SUV and the launch of the model is rumoured during the festive season. Now, it looks like the GST implementation has prompted Tata Motors to advance the launch date.

Also read: GST outcome: Up to Rs 2.17 lakh price cut on Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and others

Post GST implementation, there is a huge improvement in buyer sentiment following the series of price cuts. To capitalise the renewed interest in the car market, Tata Motors may advance the launch of Nexon by four to eight weeks, reports Money Control.

"We are getting the Nexon in July itself for display and perhaps customer experience. The company won't wait until October to launch it commercially," Money Control quoted a Tata Motors dealer on condition of anonymity.

If the report is anything to go by, the launch of Nexon can be expected in late August or early September. However, Tata Motors has not revealed any possible launch date yet.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors' nationwide testing of Nexon units under camouflage is still on. A video earlier this week showed Nexon undertaking arduous test runs on the Bara-lacha la pass. A new set of spy shots showed the SUV on test at Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The mill will belt out 108bhp of power and 260Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to join the range later.

Nexon is the fourth model coming after Tata Motors move to new Impact design language. It means the Nexon will wear signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamp with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend muscular stance to the compact SUV. Nexon will come with 200mm ground clearance. The highlight inside the cabin will be the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with eight speakers.

Tata Motors is clearly late to the party of compact SUVs. Rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport are priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 7.1 lakh, respectively. To make Nexon competitive, Tata Motors may price it starting under Rs 7 lakh.

Source: Money Control