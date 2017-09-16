Tata Motors has revised the prices of Hexa in India post-GST cess amendment, increasing the prices of the model by up to Rs 95,000.

Hexa, which now gets an additional cess of seven percent, is offered in six variants with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox. Last week, the GST Council had decided to hike cess on mid-sized cars by two percent, large cars by five percent and SUVs by seven percent.

The price hike range between Rs 76,000 and Rs 95,000. Even with the latest hike in the prices of Hexa, the model is still priced lower than its original prices. Tata had reduced the prices of Hexa post GST.

Under the hood, Hexa gets a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2–litre Varicor generates 148bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 320Nm at 1,700-2,700rpm in the base variants of Hexa, the engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm in the top-end trims. It comes paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Automakers like Toyota, Honda, Land Rover and Jeep have also hiked the prices of its models after the cess rate hike of SUVs and mid-size sedans.

Tata Hexa new price (ex-showroom)

Variants GST price (Rs) New price (Rs) XE 4x2MT 10.96 lakh 11.72 lakh XM 4x2MT 12.81 lakh 13.61 lakh XMA 4x2AT 13.91 lakh 14.82 lakh XT 4x2MT 15.04 lakh 15.95 lakh XTA 4x2AT 16.13 lakh 17.08 lakh XT 4x4MT 16.24 lakh 17.19 lakh

Source: India.com