Kwid sales helped Renault India to establish its footing as a major carmaker in the country. The small car, launched in 2015, emulated the success of Duster and aided the French carmaker in commanding nearly five percent market shares in India.

Two years down the line, Kwid's demand saw a marginal decline despite new variants. However, the company has full confidence in the Kwid range. The sales of Kwid just crossed 1.75 lakh units in less than 20 months.

Renault India is not holding back the joy and slashed the prices of Kwid in the range of Rs 5,200 and Rs 29,500 depending on the state, model and the variant in the wake of GST. Renault Kwid has now become more affordable with a starting price of INR 2.62 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Renault Kwid has proved its mettle in the fiercely competitive mini hatchback segment in India. We are grateful to our customers for the trust bestowed in the Renault brand and will continue to make the Kwid more accessible to customers across the country through our growing dealership network" said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

After the launch of KWID 0.8L, Renault launched the Kwid 1.0L SCe engine in manual transmission in 2016. Later the company launched Kwid AMT powered by the 1.0L SCe engine. This was followed by the Kwid Climber launched with the 1.0L SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options. The new variant with front and rear bumper protection, plastic cladding, Climber badging and new orange ORVM caps is an off-road model (just by the looks).