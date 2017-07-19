FCA India, the parent company of Jeep brand, slashed SUV prices by up to Rs 18 lakh on Wednesday. The price cut comes in the wake of Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out.

Jeep India currently sells Grand Cherokee and Wrangler SUVs in India and the price cut will reflect on all variants barring Wrangler Unlimited Petrol. Check out the revised price list.

Jeep SUV prices - ex-showroom, New Delhi - New price Launch price Difference Grand Cherokee SRT Rs 1.07 crore Rs 1.12 crore Rs 5 lakh Grand Cherokee Summit Diesel Rs 85.15 lakh Rs 1.03 crore Rs 17.85 lakh Grand Cherokee Limited Diesel Rs 75.15 lakh Rs 93.64 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Wrangler Unlimited Diesel Rs 64.45 lakh Rs 71.59 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Wrangler Unlimited Petrol Rs 56 lakh Rs 56 lakh No change

Grand Cherokee Summit Petrol

Jeep India has launched the petrol variant of Grand Cherokee. The Summit Petrol has been priced at Rs 75.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new variant is powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar engine that develops 286bhp of power and 347Nm of torque mated to eight-speed paddle shift automatic transmission. This Gen II 8-speed paddle shift transmission will also be offered in the Diesel variants of the Grand Cherokee.

Updates to Grand Cherokee line-up

All models will now get the new slightly smaller grille and restyled bumper which Jeep calls it s as 75th Anniversary fascia while the SRT gets upper and lower cooling intakes. Air suspension is now standard on both the Petrol and Diesel 'Summit' trim of the Grand Cherokee and LED fog lamps will be standard across the entire range.

Additionally, the Grand Cherokee Limited now comes with 18-inch alloy wheels while the Grand Cherokee Summit line-up gets 20-inch alloy wheels with Technical Grey painted pockets. The top-spec Grand Cherokee SRT now boasts of matte-black 20-inch alloys.

What does it mean for Jeep Compass?

Jeep India confirmed the launch of its most affordable and first made-in-India SUV on July 31. Earlier reports suggested Jeep would price the Compass from Rs 18 lakh. Even at the rumoured price, the compact SUV is a compelling case. With the GST in place, a price starting lower than Rs 18 lakh for Compass cannot be written off.