Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to revise the prices of its models like the Activa and Unicorn in India to pass on the expected benefit of Goods and Service Tax(GST) to customers in the country.

The prices of the Honda models in the country would go down in the range of 3-5 percent from July 1, according to Moneycontrol. GST is set to be effective from the same day. Under the new tax regime, two-wheelers will attract a tax rate of 28 percent, which is lower than the current total tax of around 30 percent. However, motorcycles with engine capacity of more than 350cc will attract an additional cess of three percent, taking the total tax to 31 percent.

"While the price cut will differ from state to state and product to product we expect it to range between 3-5 percent on an average. Whatever benefit there is (arising from GST) we will pass it on to the customer", the publication quoted YS Guleria, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, as saying.

Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield have already announced their decision to pass on the benefits of GST to its customers. While Bajaj reduced the prices of its bikes by up to Rs. 4,500, Royal Enfield dropped the prices of its models like Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bullet ES and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. Other makers like Hero, TVS Motors, Yamaha and Suzuki are also expected to follow suit after the GST implementation.