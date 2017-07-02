Just a day after India embraced the historic GST regime, consumers were relieved to see that confusing multiple taxation, including VAT (Value Added Tax), Service Tax and Swachh Bharat cess, among others, are all now clubbed to just two Central GST (CGST) and State (SGST).
With the introduction of GST, some products' prices saw a jump, while some went down and among them some top-branded products, including Apple and Asus, have received generous price cuts.
Apple has reportedly slashed the prices by close to 7.2 percent on its entire products range, including iPhone, iPad, Watch, MacBook (& Pro) and iMac (& Pro) PC series.
The new iPhone 7 series, which made its India debut in October with prices ranging between at Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 92,000, has received a price cut of about Rs. 6,000. The cost of even the older iPhone 6s, iPhone SE series has come down.
Apple iPads ranging from generic 9.7-inch iPad to the top-end iPad Pro (12.5) have become cheaper by around Rs. 3,900.
The PC series MacBook, iMac and the Mac (Pro and the Mini) have received generous price cuts of close to Rs. 11,800 in India.
Here is a breakdown of new prices of Apple products:
Apple iPhones:
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Old
|New
|32GB: Rs. 72,000
|32GB: Rs. 67,300
|128GB: Rs. 82,000
|128GB: Rs. 76,200
|256GB: Rs. 92,000
|256GB: Rs. 85,400
|iPhone 7
|Old
|New
|32GB: Rs. 60,000
|32GB: Rs. 56,200
|128GB: Rs. 70,000
|128GB: Rs. 65,200
|256GB: Rs. 80,000
|256GB: Rs. 74,400
|iPhone 6s Plus
|Old
|New
|32GB: Rs. 60,000
|32GB: Rs. 56,100
|128GB Rs. 70,000
|128GB Rs. 65,000
|iPhone 6s
|Old
|New
|32GB: Rs. 50,000
|32GB: Rs. 46,900
|128GB Rs. 60,000
|128GB Rs. 55,900
|iPhone SE
|Old
|New
|32GB: Rs. 27,200
|32GB: Rs. 26,000
|128GB Rs. 37,200
|128GB Rs. 35,000
Apple Watches:
|Apple Watch
|Models
|Old
|New
|Apple Watch (Series 1)
|Rs. 23,900
|Rs. 22,900
|Apple Watch (Series 2)
|Rs. 32,900
|Rs. 31,600
|Apple Watch Nike+
|Rs. 32,900
|Rs. 31,600
|Apple Watch Edition
|Rs. 1,10,900
|Rs. 1,05,700
Apple iPad series:
|iPad (9.7-inch)
|Models
|Old
|New
|Wi-Fi
|32GB: Rs. 28,900
|32GB: Rs. 28,000
|128GB: Rs. 36,900
|128GB: Rs. 35,700
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|32GB: Rs. 39,900
|32GB: Rs. 38,600
|128GB: Rs. 47,900
|128GB: Rs. 46,300
|iPad mini 4
|Models
|Old
|Mini
|128GB Wi-Fi
|Rs. 34,900
|Rs. 33,800
|128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 44,500
|iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
|Models
|Old
|New
|Wi-Fi
|64GB: Rs. 52,900
|64GB: Rs. 50,800
|256GB: Rs. 60,900
|256GB: Rs. 58,300
|512GB: Rs. 76,900
|512GB: Rs. 73,900
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|64GB: Rs. 63,900
|Rs. 61,400
|256GB: Rs. 71,900
|256GB: Rs. 68,900
|512GB: Rs. 87,900
|512GB: Rs. 84,500
|iPad Pro (12.5-inch)
|Models
|Old
|New
|Wi-Fi
|64GB: Rs. 65,900
|64GB: Rs. 63,500
|256GB: Rs. 73,900
|256GB: Rs. 70,900
|512GB: Rs. 89,900
|512GB: Rs. 86,400
|Wi-Fi + Cellular
|64GB: Rs. 76,900
|64GB: Rs. 74,100
|256GB: Rs. 84,900
|256GB: Rs. 81,400
|512GB: Rs. 1,00,900
|512GB: Rs. 97,000
Apple MacBook series:
|MacBook Air (13.3-inch)
|Storage
|Old
|New
|128GB SSD
|Rs. 80,900
|Rs. 77,200
|256GB SSD
|Rs.96,900
|Rs.96,900
|MacBook (12.0-inch)
|CPU Variants
|Old
|New
|1.2GHz
|Rs.1,09,900
|Rs. 1,04,800
|1.3GHz
|Rs.1,34,900
|Rs. 1,28,700
|MacBook Pro (13.3-inch)
|CPU + Storage configuration variants
|Old
|New
|2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar)
|Rs. 1,09,900
|Rs.1,04,900
|2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar)
|Rs.1,26,900
|Rs.1,21,100
|3.1GHz/ 256GB
|Rs. 1,54,900
|Rs. 1,47,900
|3.1GHz/ 512GB
|Rs.1,71,900
|Rs.1,64,100
|15-Inch MacBook Pro (15.4-inch)
|2.8GHz/ 256GB
|Rs.2,05,900
|Rs.1,95,800
|2.9GHz/ 512GB
|Rs.2,39,900
|Rs. 2,28,100
Apple iMac series:
|27-Inch iMac (27.-inch)
|CPU models
|Old
|New
|3.4GHz
|Rs.1,48,900
|Rs.1,47,400
|3.5GHz
|Rs.1,65,900
|Rs.1,66,000
|3.8GHz
|Rs.1,89,900
|Rs.1,90,400
|iMac (21.5-inch)
|CPU models
|Old
|New
|2.3GHz (Non-Retina)
|Rs. 90,900
|Rs.90,200
|3.0GHz
|Rs.1,07,900
|Rs.1,06,400
|3.4GHz
|Rs. 1,24,900
|Rs. 1,23,700
|Mac Mini
|CPU models
|Old
|New
|1.4GHz
|Rs. 40,990
|Rs.40,990
|2.6GHz
|Rs.56,990
|Rs. 57,700
|2.8GHz
|Rs. 79,990
|Rs. 82,100
|Mac Pro
|CPU models
|Old
|New
|3.5GHz (6-Cores)
|Rs.2,49,900
|Rs. 2,43,100
|3.0GHz (8-Cores)
|Rs.3,29,900
|Rs.3,18,100