[Representational Image] GST’s positive impact: Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads, iMacs get generous price cuts in India In Picture: Apple iPhonesApple Press Kit

Just a day after India embraced the historic GST regime, consumers were relieved to see that confusing multiple taxation, including VAT (Value Added Tax), Service Tax and Swachh Bharat cess, among others, are all now clubbed to just two Central GST (CGST) and State (SGST).

With the introduction of GST, some products' prices saw a jump, while some went down and among them some top-branded products, including Apple and Asus, have received generous price cuts.

Apple has reportedly slashed the prices by close to 7.2 percent on its entire products range, including iPhone, iPad, Watch, MacBook (& Pro) and iMac (& Pro) PC series.

The new iPhone 7 series, which made its India debut in October with prices ranging between at Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 92,000, has received a price cut of about Rs. 6,000. The cost of even the older iPhone 6s, iPhone SE series has come down.

Apple iPads ranging from generic 9.7-inch iPad to the top-end iPad Pro (12.5) have become cheaper by around Rs. 3,900.

The PC series MacBook, iMac and the Mac (Pro and the Mini) have received generous price cuts of close to Rs. 11,800 in India.

Here is a breakdown of new prices of Apple products:

Apple iPhones:

iPhone 7 Plus
Old New
32GB: Rs. 72,000 32GB: Rs. 67,300
128GB: Rs. 82,000 128GB: Rs. 76,200
256GB: Rs. 92,000 256GB: Rs. 85,400
iPhone 7
Old New
32GB: Rs. 60,000 32GB: Rs. 56,200
128GB: Rs. 70,000 128GB: Rs. 65,200
256GB: Rs. 80,000 256GB: Rs. 74,400
iPhone 6s Plus
Old New
32GB: Rs. 60,000 32GB: Rs. 56,100
128GB Rs. 70,000 128GB Rs. 65,000
iPhone 6s
Old New
32GB: Rs. 50,000 32GB: Rs. 46,900
128GB Rs. 60,000 128GB Rs. 55,900
iPhone SE
Old New
32GB: Rs. 27,200 32GB: Rs. 26,000
128GB Rs. 37,200 128GB Rs. 35,000

Apple Watches:

Apple Watch
Models Old New
Apple Watch (Series 1) Rs. 23,900 Rs. 22,900
Apple Watch (Series 2) Rs. 32,900 Rs. 31,600
Apple Watch Nike+ Rs. 32,900 Rs. 31,600
Apple Watch Edition Rs. 1,10,900 Rs. 1,05,700

Apple iPad series:

iPad (9.7-inch)
Models Old New
Wi-Fi 32GB: Rs. 28,900 32GB: Rs. 28,000
128GB: Rs. 36,900 128GB: Rs. 35,700
Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB: Rs. 39,900 32GB: Rs. 38,600
128GB: Rs. 47,900 128GB: Rs. 46,300
iPad mini 4
Models Old Mini
128GB Wi-Fi Rs. 34,900 Rs. 33,800
128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs. 45,900 Rs. 44,500
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Models Old New
Wi-Fi 64GB: Rs. 52,900 64GB: Rs. 50,800
256GB: Rs. 60,900 256GB: Rs. 58,300
512GB: Rs. 76,900 512GB: Rs. 73,900
Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB: Rs. 63,900 Rs. 61,400
256GB: Rs. 71,900 256GB: Rs. 68,900
512GB: Rs. 87,900 512GB: Rs. 84,500
iPad Pro (12.5-inch)
Models Old New
Wi-Fi 64GB: Rs. 65,900 64GB: Rs. 63,500
256GB: Rs. 73,900 256GB: Rs. 70,900
512GB: Rs. 89,900 512GB: Rs. 86,400
Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB: Rs. 76,900 64GB: Rs. 74,100
256GB: Rs. 84,900 256GB: Rs. 81,400
512GB: Rs. 1,00,900 512GB: Rs. 97,000

Apple MacBook series:

MacBook Air (13.3-inch)
Storage Old New
128GB SSD Rs. 80,900 Rs. 77,200
256GB SSD Rs.96,900 Rs.96,900
MacBook (12.0-inch)
CPU Variants Old New
1.2GHz Rs.1,09,900 Rs. 1,04,800
1.3GHz Rs.1,34,900 Rs. 1,28,700
MacBook Pro (13.3-inch)
CPU + Storage configuration variants Old New
2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar) Rs. 1,09,900 Rs.1,04,900
2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar) Rs.1,26,900 Rs.1,21,100
3.1GHz/ 256GB Rs. 1,54,900 Rs. 1,47,900
3.1GHz/ 512GB Rs.1,71,900 Rs.1,64,100
15-Inch MacBook Pro (15.4-inch)
2.8GHz/ 256GB Rs.2,05,900 Rs.1,95,800
2.9GHz/ 512GB Rs.2,39,900 Rs. 2,28,100

Apple iMac series:

27-Inch iMac (27.-inch)
CPU models Old New
3.4GHz Rs.1,48,900 Rs.1,47,400
3.5GHz Rs.1,65,900 Rs.1,66,000
3.8GHz Rs.1,89,900 Rs.1,90,400
iMac (21.5-inch)
CPU models Old New
2.3GHz (Non-Retina) Rs. 90,900 Rs.90,200
3.0GHz Rs.1,07,900 Rs.1,06,400
3.4GHz Rs. 1,24,900 Rs. 1,23,700
Mac Mini
CPU models Old New
1.4GHz Rs. 40,990 Rs.40,990
2.6GHz Rs.56,990 Rs. 57,700
2.8GHz Rs. 79,990 Rs. 82,100
Mac Pro
CPU models Old New
3.5GHz (6-Cores) Rs.2,49,900 Rs. 2,43,100
3.0GHz (8-Cores) Rs.3,29,900 Rs.3,18,100

 