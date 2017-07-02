Just a day after India embraced the historic GST regime, consumers were relieved to see that confusing multiple taxation, including VAT (Value Added Tax), Service Tax and Swachh Bharat cess, among others, are all now clubbed to just two Central GST (CGST) and State (SGST).

With the introduction of GST, some products' prices saw a jump, while some went down and among them some top-branded products, including Apple and Asus, have received generous price cuts.

Apple has reportedly slashed the prices by close to 7.2 percent on its entire products range, including iPhone, iPad, Watch, MacBook (& Pro) and iMac (& Pro) PC series.

The new iPhone 7 series, which made its India debut in October with prices ranging between at Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 92,000, has received a price cut of about Rs. 6,000. The cost of even the older iPhone 6s, iPhone SE series has come down.

Apple iPads ranging from generic 9.7-inch iPad to the top-end iPad Pro (12.5) have become cheaper by around Rs. 3,900.

The PC series MacBook, iMac and the Mac (Pro and the Mini) have received generous price cuts of close to Rs. 11,800 in India.

Here is a breakdown of new prices of Apple products:

Apple iPhones:

iPhone 7 Plus Old New 32GB: Rs. 72,000 32GB: Rs. 67,300 128GB: Rs. 82,000 128GB: Rs. 76,200 256GB: Rs. 92,000 256GB: Rs. 85,400 iPhone 7 Old New 32GB: Rs. 60,000 32GB: Rs. 56,200 128GB: Rs. 70,000 128GB: Rs. 65,200 256GB: Rs. 80,000 256GB: Rs. 74,400 iPhone 6s Plus Old New 32GB: Rs. 60,000 32GB: Rs. 56,100 128GB Rs. 70,000 128GB Rs. 65,000 iPhone 6s Old New 32GB: Rs. 50,000 32GB: Rs. 46,900 128GB Rs. 60,000 128GB Rs. 55,900 iPhone SE Old New 32GB: Rs. 27,200 32GB: Rs. 26,000 128GB Rs. 37,200 128GB Rs. 35,000

Apple Watches:

Apple Watch Models Old New Apple Watch (Series 1) Rs. 23,900 Rs. 22,900 Apple Watch (Series 2) Rs. 32,900 Rs. 31,600 Apple Watch Nike+ Rs. 32,900 Rs. 31,600 Apple Watch Edition Rs. 1,10,900 Rs. 1,05,700

Apple iPad series:

iPad (9.7-inch) Models Old New Wi-Fi 32GB: Rs. 28,900 32GB: Rs. 28,000 128GB: Rs. 36,900 128GB: Rs. 35,700 Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB: Rs. 39,900 32GB: Rs. 38,600 128GB: Rs. 47,900 128GB: Rs. 46,300 iPad mini 4 Models Old Mini 128GB Wi-Fi Rs. 34,900 Rs. 33,800 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular Rs. 45,900 Rs. 44,500 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Models Old New Wi-Fi 64GB: Rs. 52,900 64GB: Rs. 50,800 256GB: Rs. 60,900 256GB: Rs. 58,300 512GB: Rs. 76,900 512GB: Rs. 73,900 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB: Rs. 63,900 Rs. 61,400 256GB: Rs. 71,900 256GB: Rs. 68,900 512GB: Rs. 87,900 512GB: Rs. 84,500 iPad Pro (12.5-inch) Models Old New Wi-Fi 64GB: Rs. 65,900 64GB: Rs. 63,500 256GB: Rs. 73,900 256GB: Rs. 70,900 512GB: Rs. 89,900 512GB: Rs. 86,400 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB: Rs. 76,900 64GB: Rs. 74,100 256GB: Rs. 84,900 256GB: Rs. 81,400 512GB: Rs. 1,00,900 512GB: Rs. 97,000

Apple MacBook series:

MacBook Air (13.3-inch) Storage Old New 128GB SSD Rs. 80,900 Rs. 77,200 256GB SSD Rs.96,900 Rs.96,900 MacBook (12.0-inch) CPU Variants Old New 1.2GHz Rs.1,09,900 Rs. 1,04,800 1.3GHz Rs.1,34,900 Rs. 1,28,700 MacBook Pro (13.3-inch) CPU + Storage configuration variants Old New 2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar) Rs. 1,09,900 Rs.1,04,900 2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar) Rs.1,26,900 Rs.1,21,100 3.1GHz/ 256GB Rs. 1,54,900 Rs. 1,47,900 3.1GHz/ 512GB Rs.1,71,900 Rs.1,64,100 15-Inch MacBook Pro (15.4-inch) 2.8GHz/ 256GB Rs.2,05,900 Rs.1,95,800 2.9GHz/ 512GB Rs.2,39,900 Rs. 2,28,100

Apple iMac series: