We have witnessed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) effect on various consumer electronic goods as well as the recent drop in petrol and diesel prices across Karnataka. Now, the GST effect on video games seems to be a mixed bag as some retailers have suggested a price hike on select PC, Xbox One and PS4 game titles in the past 24 hours.

Some retailers have reportedly told NDTV that the price of popular game titles like Call of Duty: World War 2 and Destiny 2 has been revised owing to the GST effect.

COD: World War 2 will now cost Rs 3,799 for the PC version while the game is selling at Rs 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Previously, the game was retailing at Rs 3,499 on PC and Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Activision has also announced a small hike on Destiny 2 India price, suggesting that the change is triggered by the GST effect. Destiny 2 is now selling at Rs 4,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and at Rs 3,799 on the PC. Earlier prices were Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs 3,499 on the PC.

Meanwhile, other game publishers like Warner Bros, Sony and Microsoft have not announced any price hike on their latest game titles for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Middle-Earth Shadow of War, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Forza 7 have not seen any price changes yet, despite the GST effect kicking in from July 1.

It was earlier proposed that all consumer electronic goods would see a price hike of 4 to 5 percent from July 1, as the GST implementation would push the current tax rate from 23 percent to 28 percent.

Meanwhile, online retailers like Amazon and Games The Shop have made no changes to the pre-order prices for these hot-selling titles, as the game distributor World Wide CD ROM has asked these outlets to consider the old price on all pre-orders, until the game is officially released.

Destiny 2 is all set for September 6 release on PS4 and Xbox One, while the PC version is expected to roll out on October 24. On the other hand, COD: World War 2 has its release date set for November 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.