Prospective smartphone buyers in India are in for some great news as leading mobile phone makers in India have announced significant price cuts on select smartphones, following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout on July 1. Apple was the first to announce massive price cuts on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac line-up of computers and now Asus seems to be following its footsteps.

ZenFone 3

According to Gadget 360, sources close to Asus' retail partners have disclosed a potential price change of up to Rs.3,000 on some select ZenFone models. The report suggests ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) will now retail at Rs.16,999, down from Rs.19,999. Effectively, prospective buyers will save Rs.11,000 on the smartphone's launch price of Rs.27,999.

The ZenFone 3 comes with a power-packed configuration, including a 5.5in full HD (1080p) display, Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the phone features a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) is the second model to get the benefit of GST with a price cut of Rs.2,000. The handset will now sell for Rs.15,999 as opposed to its pre-GST price tag of Rs.17,999. So you will be saving Rs.6,000 on the original launch price of Rs.21,999.

Coming to the phone's specifications, it is expected to sport a 5.2in full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 2,560mAh battery.

ZenFone 3 Max

ZenFone 3 Max is the third model to receive the post-GST price cut of Rs.1,000. The handset will now retail for Rs.14,999, down from Rs.15,999.

Coming to its specs, the handset packs a 5.5inch display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor and coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset will include a massive 4,000mAh battery and feature a 16MP rear camera alongside an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper.

ZenFone 3S Max

Asus ZeFone 3S Max is the fourth handset in the line-up to enjoy the benefit of post-GST price cut. The handset now sells at Rs.12,999 as opposed to its original launch price of Rs.14,999.

As far as specifications are concerned, it will come with a 5.2in HD display paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will be powered by a Mediatek 6750 octa-core processor and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera that's powered by an LED flash and PDAF while the front camera sports an 8MP sensor. A massive 5,000mAh battery powers up the phone's internals.