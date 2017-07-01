Baba Sehgal, pop icon of the 1990s, is still going strong. To be honest, he is in a league of his own! If you still don't believe, take a look at his YouTube account and gung-ho, you will be left amazed.

The Narendra Modi government's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout took place at the stroke of midnight hour on July 1. Yes, by the time we woke up, the prices of items in our wishlist changed.

From mobile phones to sports goods to cars and bikes, the GST has done its effect already with consumers left either being happy or grunting in anger.

Now, Baba Sehgal, who has a deep connection with the 1990s kids thanks to his breakout albums like 'Dr Dhingra' and 'Main Bhi Madonna', has slowly taken it to the YouTube arena to rekindle his career.

Songs like 'Chapati Round Banana', 'Aloo Ka Paratha', 'Going To The Gym' and so on, are drop-dead hilarious. However, his eloquence and Hindi pronunciation is one that always intrigues the listeners. His videos, too, provide a comic relief from the world of worry to the viewers.

Baba's latest rap, 'GST', uploaded just moments before the GST implementation on Friday night is steadily getting viral. He mentions at one point that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dropped a bomb in the form of GST, who he asks not to be lusty!