The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (April 6) passed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill which means the central government can now be able to roll out the bill from July 1, 2017.

The four Bills that have been passed are: the Central Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017, and the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh spoke in the Upper House on Thursday just before the Bill was passed urging the Congress to not seek changes to the bill in order to "maintain consensus and federal agreement."

However, the Trinamool Congress sought an amendment to make the parliamentary approval of the recommendations of the GST Council mandatory. The GST Council is headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and consists of finance ministers from all states.