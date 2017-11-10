As many as three-fourths of the items in the 28 percent slab of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime have been brought down to the 18 percent slab by the GST Council in its 23rd meeting in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday, November 10.

According to the initial reports of the meeting, it is learnt that GST on items such as chocolate, chewing gum, aftershave, beauty products, powder, detergent and marble was lowered to 18 percent from the previous 28 percent.

After the pruning of the 28 percent GST slab, items in it have been reduced to 52 from 227. This will cost the government an estimated loss of Rs 20,000 crore.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said he sees "...revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore after the list of goods that remain in the highest tax bracket were pruned to less than one-fourth."