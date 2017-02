Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented from July 1, as all states are on board now.

"GST should be implemented by July 1. All states have agreed on the date," Das told reporters in Delhi.

The Centre wants to get the approval of the GST Council on iGST (integrated GST), cGST (central GST) and sGST (state GST) drafts during its meeting before the second half of the Parliament's Budget session begins on March 9.