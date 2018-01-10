Akash Dadlani has earned a name as the most notorious Bigg Boss 11 contestant. Now, Shilpa Shinde made a revelation about him that is likely to earn him the name 'pervert'.

It has been reported that during a recent interaction among media persons and Bigg Boss 11 contestants inside the house, Shilpa said that Akash has the habit of sniffing panties.

One Twitter fan-page named The Khabri, known for making shocking revelations from inside the house, revealed this. It also said that neither Akash nor any other contestant denied when Shilpa made the shocking statement in front of the media.

"Exclusive! During BB press conference, Shilpa Shinde made a shocking revelation about Akash Dadlani. Akash has a habit of sniffing panty and No HM denied the allegation Even Akash didnot deny. That part was cut from main episode," said the tweet.

Meanwhile, according to SpotboyE, Shilpa referring to an earlier incident inside the house, said Benafsha Soonawalla had revealed to everyone that she had heard Akash saying he liked sniffing panties. He had denied the allegation then, and the footage of this discussion was not aired.

It cannot be said for sure if Akash really has this weird fetish, but as soon as this tweet came up, Akash received numerous hate comments on social media.

Although Akash and Shilpa had started on a positive note on the show, their friendship soured in the course of time. The two had multiple fights, and the recent being when Akash 'forcibly hugged' Shilpa.

She then told Puneesh Sharma to tell him not to do it again. When Akash came to know about it, he charged Shilpa saying that it was just a "morning hug". Irked at the allegation, he even accused Shilpa of sexually harassing him by hitting on his butt.

Earlier, a big controversy was sparked off when Akash forcibly kissed Shilpa on the show. This had irked her so much that she had warned him of slapping him if he did it again.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Akash is the latest one to be evicted from the house. The rapper has been eliminated in the mid-week eviction for receiving least number of votes.