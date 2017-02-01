Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) is in news, thanks to its star-studded cast. After Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, now actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has joined the team of hit comedy franchise Golmaal.

"I have been an ardent fan of Rohit's depiction of comedy and this is a genre I was always keen to explore. Golmaal Again will be my debut attempt at comedy meets intense as a genre which is extremely challenging to essay because you have to be comical and intense at the same time," Neil told IANS. Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Tabu and Shreyas Talpade.

Neil will be seen as a corporate tycoon in the fourth instalment. "My character in the film is very layered and it beautifully lends to the overall plot. It's always very exhilarating to be a part of an ensemble cast of this stature. I play a sophisticated corporate tycoon. I will commence shooting for the film post my nuptials," Neil added.

Groom-to-be Neil will get married to Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur. The ceremonies will take place from February 7 to 9. The couple has done a pre-wedding shoot ahead of the red-letter day. The pictures, with a black and white touch, look phenomenal.

Take a look at the photos here: