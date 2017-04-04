Grimm creators, David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, are optimistic about returning to the screen with season 7 and have apparently started working on a new season with the lead cast members, including David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch.

Although the show was abruptly cancelled by NBC after season 6, citing a drop in viewership, it has not affected hardcore fans of the crime thriller and they are demanding more.

The sincere support from Grimmsters has inspired the showrunners to begin a new journey with a thrilling storyline.

The executive producers of the popular supernatural police procedural drama series have already dropped some hints about an interesting plot for the upcoming season, which will surely take viewers on a roller-coaster ride.

Greenwalt and Kouf want to take their fans to a new universe and introduce some new characters in season 7. According to the Grimm creators, they were planning to pitch aliens in season 6 and they could not, due to time constraints.

"We were just hammered with trying to direct a couple of episodes and write and produce and there was no time to breathe actually," Kouf told Syfy Wire.

The executive producers also revealed that they are open to any options on series renewal or a possible spin-off. "We just leave all our options open. You just never know," Kouf said.

Meanwhile, the showrunner also teased a possible spin-off featuring Diana Schade-Renard, Kelly Schade-Burkhardt and the triplets of Monroe and Rosalee Calvert. "It's really just an application for another job," he said.

Nick and the gang face off against their greatest foe yet. https://t.co/Nr9rzQ23yA #Grimm pic.twitter.com/mI9As8pH8b — Grimm (@NBCGrimm) 2 April 2017

Grimm creator also assured Grimmsters that the show would continue to live. "We are in over 200 countries and the show will continue to have a life, which is another thing ... It will have a life of its own," he told deadline.