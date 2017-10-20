This recent incident of necrophilia might sound like 'The Corpse of Anna Fritz' story, only that it is true. In a shocking incident, a male nurse has been arrested after a widower caught him having sex with his dead wife's body in the hospital morgue in Bolivia.

The incident happened on Monday night at the Hospital de Clinicas in the Bolivian capital city of La Paz, when the grieving widower left his wife's dead body to pay the hospital bills. When the 28-year-old man returned after paying the bills, he saw the horrifying act.

"I saw him and hit him. He was moving, he had his pants down," the husband told a local newspaper.

The male nurse, identified as Grover Macuchapi, 27, was beaten by the husband before he was handed over to the police.

Police Chief Douglas Uzquiano said the horrifying incident happened around an hour after the female patient died.

"At the time, the deceased had been transferred to the morgue. The husband returns and finds that this man of 27 years was maintaining relations with the corpse of his wife. The nursing assistant was committing the crime of necrophilia," he said.

The male nurse blamed his action on trance and said it was like a dream. "Something happened. It was like a dream. The next thing I remember was feeling a blow from behind when the woman's husband hit me," he was quoted as saying.

Police are discussing on the charges Macuchapi should face. Prosecutors said that he could not be charged with "necrophilia because the offence didn't exist under Peruvian law."

Another bizarre incident happened in Argentina last may when a man broke into a hospital to have sex with a corpse. The 22-year-old man told police that he had an "insatiable desire to have sex in the hospital."