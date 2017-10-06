It is so good to see the (remaining) doctors back on duty for the mind-blowing premiere and episode 2 of Grey's Anatomy season 14. After the drama between two triangles – April, Jackson and Maggie, and Meredith, Riggs and Meghan – the new episode has more surprises waiting for viewers.

[SPOILER WARNING] The new promo from the third episode has already given out the spoiler fact that chief Miranda Bailey will be (verbally) fired from the job. The outstanding surgeon, who has been giving her all to the betterment of Grey – Sloan Memorial Hospital, is placed in a dicey situation when it comes to the hospital funding.

As seen in the video, Bailey is put in a situation where she needs to assure that the funding of the hospital does not cut off. While she convinces Catherine Avery and a member of the board, in the process, she gets fired. It is to see tonight how Bailey will find her way out of the problem.

While Bailey is wrapping her head around the situation, Meredith will be caught between Riggs and Megan's love drama. Though she loves Riggs, she has massive respect for Megan. This puts her in a confused situation again.

However former executive producer/head writer, Krista Vernoff assures that the triangle will be more mature. "What I love about the way we've told this story is that we're doing a love triangle where these two women never turn on each other. That's what feels fresh about it to me. [After Mer performed groundbreaking surgery on Megan], they have been through something together, and they have a profound amount of respect for each other," she told TV Line.

Amelia has a worry of her own to deal with. The neurosurgeon is suffering from a tumour and through the third episode, she will be seen trying her best to keep it a secret. "It safe to assume that Amelia's brain tumour has been the cause of some of her more erratic behaviour. And you can look forward to the [story delving into the] complexity of what it is to have a marriage in crisis and then find out there's this illness, and then potentially know that the illness caused the crisis," Vernoff explained.

While these will be a few key elements for tonight's episode, there are more details that will unfold in the episode. So, are you ready to dive in? Here are the live streaming details for Grey's Anatomy season 14 episode 3.

Air date: October 5

Air Time: 8/7c on ABC.

Watch/stream online: You can watch it here (for US viewing only).