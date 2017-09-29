If you thought things are going to get better for Meredith Grey, you clearly are not an avid fan of Grey's Anatomy. Followers of Shondaland's hit TV show will know that Shonda Rhimes loves penning down a twist after another and season 14 is not going to be any different.

Earlier, it was revealed that the new season will see a Jackson – Maggie – April triangle unwind. But the new promo of the new season has revealed that there will be another twisted love triangle featuring Meredith Grey – Riggs and his long-lost love Meghan.

But Meghan won't return alone. Dr Teddy Altman will accompany her to Seattle after she identified Owen's sister overseas, TV Guide reports. The sudden discovery will lead Owen to feel guilty about not continuing his search for the lost sister, Variety reports.

"His sister's been gone [and] that's just something he wakes up and thinks about all day, every day. So to have her come back is so revitalising for his character. It's so many emotions," Giacomo Gianniotti told TV Guide about Owen's reaction.

Apart from the two love triangles, E! News reveals that the two-hour premiere episode will see Chandra Wilson's Bailey forced to revamp Grey Sloan Memorial following the tragic fire shown in the season 13 finale. A number of old faces like Edwards, Minnick, Murphy and Ben will not be part of the new season. But a few new faces are expected to make an entry and spice things up, especially for Arizona.

Many cast members connected to Arizona's plotline have teased that while she new season will be heartbreaking for the doctor, there will be a new love interest in her life.

Talking to Town & Country, Jessica Capshaw teased fans that there is a "huge – huge – surprise" waiting for her role. "I can't tell you what it is, but it's a big one." Before you start hoping that Callie could be returning, Sara Ramirez confirmed a few months ago that she is not returning to the show.

So what could it be? Find out on Grey's Anatomy's premiere episode tonight.

Here's all the viewing details:

Air date: September 28

Air Time: 8/7c. A special two-hour episode is being aired on ABC.

Watch/stream online: You can watch it here (for US viewing only).