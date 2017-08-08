Grey's Anatomy is headed to premiere its 14th season this fall and things don't look good for one particular doctor at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Given how things panned out in the season 13's finale, fans shouldn't be shocked to know that Dr Arizona's love interest Eliza Minnick will not return to season 14.

The reason being, as many fans would agree: There is no happiness in Shonda's land. But on a serious note, TV line reports that Marika Dominczyk, who plays the recurring role in the show, will not return due to the storyline. Fans watching the show will know that Minnick's character was a Grey Sloan consultant-turned-love interest for Arizona.

Her exit was hinted in May's finale when Eliza was fired by Bailey. In her final scene, she notified Arizona. Shonda leaves fans hanging without a closure (as usual) as we never saw the couple officially break up.

After pissing off a few doctors in her short tenure at the hospital and winning Robbins' heart, her dismissal scene in season 13 received mixed reactions on the internet. While some loved that she was leaving, many empathised with Arizona as she was about to lose another special someone on the show.

News about Dominczyk exit comes a few days after the ABC show announced that Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton), wouldn't be returning for next season. The makers also confirmed that Abigail Spencer will replace Bridget Regan as Megan Hunt on the show.

The show makers also announced that Matthew Morrison's Paul Stadler (Jo Wilson's estranged husband) will be back in the upcoming season with Kim Raver's Teddy Altman making a few appearances.

While fans of the 14-season long show prepare themselves before the season premiere, it looks like season 14 will leave a bigger impact on fans. All tissues ready?

Grey's Anatomy season 14 returns on September 28 at 8/7c.