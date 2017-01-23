Kelly McCreary's character Maggie's mother is heading to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Maggie's biological parents are Richard and Ellis Grey, but Meredith's mom gave up Maggie for adoption as soon as she was born. Season 13 episode 12 titled None of Your Business will introduce viewers to Diane, the role played by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Diane will visit Grey Sloan in the episode slated for February 9 but details about what brings her to the hospital have not been released.

The last we heard of Maggie's adoptive parents was that they were getting divorced.

Grey's Anatomy will resume airing Season 13 this Thursday with the episode titled You Can Look (But You'd Better Not Touch) that will see Arizona heading to a high-security prison to deliver a baby.

"Arizona's been called in on a case at a maximum security prison for an inmate who can't go to a regular hospital because she's that dangerous," Jessica Capshaw, the actress who plays Arizona, told TVGuide. "After the longest day of all of their lives, they all go to a maximum security prison, where they are meant to do something that seems like a pretty simple procedure. It's truly kind of creepy at the same time as it is super-provocative and exciting," she added.

The synopsis for You Can Look (But You'd Better Not Touch) reads: "Bailey, Arizona and Jo go to a maximum security women's prison to treat a violent, 16-year-old pregnant girl and her unborn baby.

Season 13 episode 10 will also shed some light into Owen's emotional state now that Amelia seems to have called it quits on their marriage.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.