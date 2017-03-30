Fans of ABC's medical drama Grey's Anatomy have been waiting for the arrival of Jo's husband ever since she revealed that she was already married and that she left her husband because of his abusive nature.

Also read: Is Josh Murray really as nasty as his ex Amanda Stanton claims?

Jo did not reveal much about her husband except he was a charismatic person who was well-loved by everyone, and underneath the lovely façade was a controlling and abusive person. And it looks like showrunner Shonda Rhimes has found the perfect person to essay this role in Matthew Morrison.

ABC is yet to confirm the casting, but according to TVLine, photos of Morrison filming a scene with Justin Chambers, who plays Jo's one-time boyfriend Alex Karev, have surfaced.

Morrison also took to Instagram to reveal that he will be playing a character named Dr. Paul Stadler, but did not reveal if it's in Grey's Anatomy.

Matthew Morrison's IG story confirmed it's him in #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23! He says he's playing Dr. Paul Stadler pic.twitter.com/ckaaz62r4G — JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017

Does he have what it takes to be Jo's husband, who is charismatic as well as abusive? Morrison was a favourite on Glee where he played the lovable Schuester, a musician in charge of a Glee club who stood by his wards no matter how difficult the situation was. And shortly after the musical drama ended, Morrison ditched his dancing shoes to play a legal brief in The Good Wife, where he played a character who wasn't always seen in positive light.

Based on reactions online, fans of Grey's Anatomy are ecstatic to see how Morrison would bring to life the role of Jo's husband.

Meanwhile, this Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy will focus on Maggie and her mother. The episode is titled Be Still, My Soul, and the synopsis reads: "Maggie's mom's health deteriorates, and the doctors are at odds over how to treat her. Meanwhile, Richard comes to grips with Bailey's betrayal over the Residency Program."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.