The first half of Season 13 of Grey's Anatomy saw April and Jackson becoming parents and the estranged couple came to a decision to maintain a good relationship for the future of their baby girl, Harriet. The duo seems to have grasped the nuances of co-parenting, and rumours are rife that Harriet could bring them together.

Sarah Drew, the actress who plays April, has repeatedly voiced her desire to see her character get back with Jackson, saying their reunion cannot be ruled out as long as both of them are single. Shonda Rhimes recently previewed what's in store for April and Jackson, saying co-parenting has nothing to do with their storyline in the second half of Season 13.

"It's such a positive thing to watch our characters behave as fully formed adults who know how to co-parent," Rhimes told TVLine. "What's great is that parenting has nothing to do with their storyline this season — it gets much more interesting than you'd imagine…"

Rhimes also talked about what's in store for Meredith, who has been on a journey of self-discovery ever since her husband Derek Shepherd died in Season 11. Meredith's first romance after being a widow was with the army doctor Will, but Meredith bailed as soon as things began to get serious. She then hooked up with Nathan, but that too ended when Meredith found out that Maggie was interested in him.

For a while now, fans have been clamouring for a romance between Meredith and Alex, as both of them are now single. But Rhimes refused to say if these two characters have a future together.

When asked why Meredith and Alex haven't thought about being more than friends, Rhimes said: "That's like asking me why haven't I had a certain kind of cheese. The answer is, 'Because I haven't had that kind of cheese.'"