It will take Meredith some more time to return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Grey's Anatomy.

The promo for this Thursday's episode of the medical drama shows Bailey ready to welcome Meredith back as the chief of general surgery. But Ellen Pompeo's character is not ready to let everything return back to normal. She is sticking by Richard and the clip shows Bailey telling Meredith to figure out the difference between loyalty and stubbornness.

It's a given that Meredith will eventually return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, as she is the central character. But what brings her back is yet to be seen.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Alex returning to his job, but he might have a hard time adapting as a lot has changed in Grey Sloan. As for his romance with Jo, it seems to be at a standstill now.

Alex and Jo are still in love, but where they are headed is still mystery, revealed Alex portrayer Justin Chambers. "You can see that they still have feelings and that they love each other very much. But where do we go from here — is there a love triangle, is her husband coming back or does Alex find him, does a meteorite hit the hospital? Anything is possible on this show, so you just have to stay tuned," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC. The official synopsis for Season 13 episode 14 titled Back Where You Belong reads: "Alex returns to work and is greeted with many changes at the hospital. Meanwhile, Jo must make a tough call on a case; and Arizona tries to put some space between herself and Eliza."