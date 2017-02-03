Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy saw Richard Webber and his attendings refusing to make Eliza's first day at work a memorable one, and the standoff between the doctors and the newbie will continue in next week's episode as well.

Next week's episode is titled None of Your Business and the synopsis says that one of the attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will refuse to work with Eliza. The promo for the episode shows Meredith refusing to toe the line and Bailey asking her to go home. Will Meredith be fired as head of general surgery?

The synopsis for Season 13 episode 13 states that April has a new challenging position and this has sparked rumours that Meredith will be suspended and April will be forced to take over her job. "The residents are excited for Eliza's next phase of teaching, but they spend the day caught between the warring attending," the synopsis reads.

Season 13 episode 11 saw Meredith searching for a missing Alex, fearing he took the plea deal, which would put him behind bars for two years. But it turns out Alex was sleeping at Meredith's place the whole time she was searching for him. It remains to be seen if Andrew DeLuca has dropped the charges he filed against Alex.

The synopsis for next Thursday's episode, Season 13 episode 12 titled None of Your Business, reads: "Maggie gets a surprise visit from her mother at the hospital. Bailey has to make a difficult decision when one of the attendings refuses to work with Eliza, and Stephanie gets caught up in Owen and Amelia's personal drama."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.